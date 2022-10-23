Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Houston Texans in a Week 7 showdown on Paramount+. The Silver and Black enter Sunday's game at an unexpected 1-4 and are hungry for redemption after narrowly being beaten by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29 in Week 5. The Texans are in a similar boat, starting their 2022 campaign off 1-3-1 with their sole victory, a 13-6 win over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, coming just before their bye in Week 6. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 7-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 46. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Before the end of October, you can try Paramount+ for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Texans vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Texans date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Raiders vs. Texans time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+ (use code NFLONCBS for 30 days free)

Week 7 NFL picks for Texans vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Raiders vs. Texans, the model is picking Las Vegas to cover the spread. The playing field may seem neutralized since both teams are coming off bye weeks, but the model sees the home team having the edge.

There's no doubt the Raiders are going to play with an added level of desperation on Sunday as they try to turn their season around. Las Vegas has been close in each game it has lost and put up a fight late against a superior Chiefs team in Week 5. With more offensive weapons to work with than Houston, Las Vegas should be able to build a lead and keep it in this one. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Before the end of October, you can try out Paramount+ for free with the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.