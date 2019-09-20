Raiders vs. Vikings odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven computer model

The Oakland Raiders will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Those backing the Raiders and Vikings in their recent games were let down by both teams. The Raiders jumped out to an early 10-0 lead over Kansas City only to see the Chiefs score 28 points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Vikings made things interesting against the Packers, but fell short of a comeback thanks to two critical interceptions thrown by Kirk Cousins. The Vikings are favored by nine-points in the latest Raiders vs. Vikings odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43.5. Before you make any Raiders vs. Vikings picks and NFL predictions for Week 3, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Vikings were close, but not close enough last week as they fell 21-16 to Green Bay. A silver lining for the Vikings was the play of running back Dalvin Cook, who racked up 154 yards and a touchdown on the ground and caught three passes for another 37 yards. However, Cook's dominant display fell short when Cousins threw a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone on a pass intended for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Oakland, meanwhile, has to be hurting after a devastating 28-10 defeat at the hands of Kansas City. The Raiders scored the first 10 points of the game but were unable to contain Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 443 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, rookie running back Josh Jacobs was a bright spot for the Raiders, finishing with 12 carries for 99 yards. For the season, Jacobs has 184 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Minnesota is tied for first in the league in total rushing touchdowns, with four on the season. However, the Raiders have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season. Plus, the Raiders are 10-4 in their last 14 meetings against the Vikings.

