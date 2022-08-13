Teams that were runners-up in their respective divisions will clash on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a 2022 NFL preseason Week 1 matchup. The Vikings, who finished second behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North last season at 8-9, will make their 2022 preseason debut. The Raiders (1-0) are coming off a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio. Las Vegas finished second in the AFC West, two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs, at 10-7 in 2021.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Las Vegas is a four-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 36.

Vikings vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -4

Vikings vs. Raiders over-under: 36 points

Vikings vs. Raiders money line: Minnesota +175, Las Vegas -210

MIN: Vikings went 0-3 last preseason and were outscored 73-41

LV: Raiders were 2-1 in the 2021 preseason, going 1-0 at home

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas will get another look at backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens, who got the majority of the snaps against the Jaguars. Both players looked solid, with Stidham completing 8-of-15 passes for 96 yards, while Mullens was 8-of-11 for 72 yards. Stidham, a fourth round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, is looking to resurrect his career after two seasons with the Patriots that saw him complete 24-of-48 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions. Mullens is in his fourth season, seeing action in just one game last year with the Cleveland Browns. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Last week's standout at running back for the Raiders was Zamir White, who carried a team-high 11 times for 52 yards (4.7 average). The rookie fourth-rounder from Georgia is considered a power runner and is trying to overcome a pair of ACL injuries. Austin Walter, a third-year player out of Rice, is looking for a home after bouncing around and playing for three teams in three years. Last year for the New York Jets, Walter saw limited action, playing in four games, carrying 26 times for 101 yards (3.9 average) and a score. He carried eight times for 49 yards (6.1 average) and a TD against Jacksonville. Both could see significant playing time on Sunday.

Why the Vikings can cover

With Cousins down with COVID-19, look for backup quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion to see action. Both backups played in one game a year ago, with Mond completing 2-of-3 passes for five yards, while Mannion was 22-of-36 (61.1 percent) for 189 yards and a touchdown. Mannion is in his seventh season after being a third-round pick for the St. Louis Rams in 2015. He has one career touchdown and three picks. Mond was a third-round pick for Minnesota a year ago.

K.J. Osborn is expected to get work in as he tries to lock down the No. 3 wide receiver job and looks to impress new coach Kevin O'Connell. Osborn, a fifth-round selection by the Vikings in 2020, had a solid season a year ago. He finished with 50 receptions for 655 yards (13.1 average) and seven touchdowns.

