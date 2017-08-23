Raiders waive defensive lineman to clear spot for Donald Penn

While the return of left tackle Donald Penn to the Oakland Raiders after his holdout resulted in some celebration for many fans and teammates, there was some bad news.

With Penn returning, it meant that another player on the roster would need to be released in order to open up a spot. And that has now happened, as Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Raiders DE Jimmy Bean exited Saturday with fourth-quarter injury. Did not practice Tuesday. Waived today with Penn's return. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 23, 2017

Bean didn't register a stat for the Raiders through the team's first two preseason games. He played his college ball at Oklahoma State from 2011 to 2015, registering 104 combined tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks over that span.