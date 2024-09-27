In 1980, the Raiders upset the Browns in the AFC Championship game after benefitting from a mind-boggling decision by Cleveland to throw the ball late in the game despite being in field goal range and trailing by just two points. The Raiders took advantage by getting an interception to seal the win, and they may need similar luck now if they're going to repeat history this Sunday against the same opponent.

The Raiders (1-2) will be without several key players for Sunday's home game. Las Vegas' inactive players for Las Vegas include perennial Pro Bowler Davante Adams (hamstring) as well as offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), tight end Michael Mayer (personal) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring). Sans Richardson, each of those players are staters, which means that the Raiders will be down lots of key players against the Browns (1-2).

If there's a glimmer of good news, it's that the Raiders have listed two-time second-team All-Pro Maxx Crosby as doubtful with an ankle injury. (Head coach Antonio Pierce initially ruled Crosby out). Crosby was doubtful against the Kansas City Chiefs last year and ended up playing, so while it's a long shot, Las Vegas could have one of its best players.

Obviously, the injuries of Adams and Crosby will warrant the most headlines, and rightfully so. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, hasn't missed a game since 2021 despite dealing with several injuries in recent years. Sunday could mark the first game Crosby has missed in his six-year career. A Pro Bowler each of the last three years, Crosby had three sacks in the Raiders' first three games.

With Adams out, expect the bulk of Gardner Minshew's targets to go to rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who is currently tied with Adams for the team lead with 18 receptions. One can also expect a heavier workout from wideout Jakobi Meyers, who is third on the team in catches and receiving yards.

DJ Glaze, a 2024 third-round pick, is slated to replace Munford at right tackle. Mayer will be replaced by Harrison Bryant, a five-year veteran who had at least three touchdown catches during three of his four seasons with the Browns. Deablo will be replaced by Luke Masterson, a three-year veteran who has yet to record a regular-season sack. Replacing Crosby could be Tyree Wilson, a 2023 first-round pick who had 3.5 sacks last year.

The Raiders are down, but they certainly aren't out. Despite the injuries, the Raiders appear to have replacements who can temporarily fill the void, especially if Wilson can flash the form that led to him becoming the seventh overall pick in last year's draft. If he can, there's a good chance that the Raiders can duplicate the magic on Sunday that the 1980 squad had against the Browns way back when.