Raiders wish Vegas Golden Knights good luck in NHL playoffs, San Jose Sharks fans take offense
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas, but fans reminded them they haven't left yet
Heading into this year's NHL playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights claimed one of the top seeds in the West with 109 points, which also netted them a win in the Pacific Conference. The San Jose Sharks also made it into the playoffs, drawing a first-round date with the Anaheim Ducks. With the Raiders moving to Las Vegas by 2020, they wished their future home luck ... but they seem to have forgotten about their current home.
When Vegas posted about its upcoming playoff run, the Raiders quoted the tweet with a four-leaf clover for luck.
Oakland currently has 1.57 million followers on Twitter, and with the team still being in Oakland, it can be surmised that a lot of its fans support other Bay Area sports as well. The Raiders found that out the hard way, when the San Jose Sharks replied, feeling a little hurt.
Fans quickly jumped on the team.
The Raiders' relocation was announced in March 2017 after the Raiders failed to find a long-term stadium solution in Oakland, but there's no way the Raiders' social media account saw such universal backlash coming. The Sharks and Golden Knights both went up 1-0 in their respective series, so the Raiders' bandwagon efforts can't go wrong for now. However, apparently it might be in the team's best interest to let hockey run its course moving forward. That goodbye in the next few years is going to be tough as it is.
