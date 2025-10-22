Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade in the offseason, and while the team did not move him before the season started, nothing has changed with regard to his desire to play elsewhere. Meyers said ahead of Week 8 that he "for sure" still wants to be traded, even though the Raiders reportedly had no interest in shipping him off at the start of the year.

The NFL trade deadline is just over two weeks away, and there is still seemingly no momentum in a potential Meyers deal. A number of teams could benefit from adding the veteran receiver if he becomes available ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline, though. Wideout-needy teams like the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers could be buyers, and the New England Patriots are familiar with Meyers and could potentially use another weapon for breakout quarterback Drake Maye.

"I'm a professional at the end of the day," Meyers said Tuesday. "I'm just trying to play good football. If I'm here, like I said, I'll play good football. If I'm not here, I'll go out there and play wherever I'm supposed to be."

Meyers' August trade request came after his search for a new contract came up short. He is in the final season of a three-year deal he signed with the Raiders in 2023, and his stock could not have been higher in the offseason as he was fresh off a career year in which he racked up 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns.

The sides did not reach an agreement on an extension before the season began, halting the discussions.

"That window kind of closed when the offseason ended," Meyers said. "I'm just focused on being where my feet are. If it gets done, I don't care, for real. I just want to be in a good spot for me, for my family, and like I said, really just play good football."

The Raiders, who are 2-5 and in last place in the AFC West, will have to determine how expendable Meyers is before making a decision on whether to trade him at the deadline, to re-sign him before or during free agency or to let him walk at the end of the year. With the offense struggling under first-year coach Pete Carroll, Meyers has not been quite the leader of the wideouts that he was last year when he finished second only to tight end Brock Bowers in receiving, but he still ranks in a tie for first place on the team with 29 catches.

Fellow receiver Tre Tucker emerged as the Raiders' most productive pass-catcher from both a yardage and touchdown standpoint with Bowers missing time this season due to injury.