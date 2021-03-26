After 16 days on the open market, Willie Snead has found a new team. The former Ravens receiver has come to terms on a one-year deal with the Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A former undrafted rookie, Snead broke into the NFL with the Browns in 2014 before spending the majority of that season on the Panthers' practice squad. The Saints added Snead to their practice squad on December of 2014 after the Panthers released him less than three weeks earlier.

Snead made a quick impact in New Orleans. He caught 69 passes for 983 yards and three touchdowns in 2015, and 72 passes for 895 yards and three scores in 2016. Off-field issues, however, led to Snead falling down the Saints' depth chart in 2017, as he caught just eight passes for 92 yards in what was his final year in New Orleans.

Snead enjoyed a resurgence in Baltimore, where he caught 126 passes for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns over the past three seasons. He caught a career-high five touchdown passes in 2019 while helping the Saints win 14 regular season games. Last season, the 28-year-old wide out caught 33 of 48 targets for 432 yards and three touchdowns.

In Las Vegas, Snead will join a Raiders' receiving corps that is currently led by second-year receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards and third-year wide out Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow finished second on the Raiders with 56 receptions and 656 yards last season. Ruggs finished his rookie season with 452 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Edwards caught 11 of 15 targets for 193 yards and one touchdown during the 2020 campaign.

Snead fills a void that was recently opened following Nelson Agholor's departure. The team's second-leading receiver last season, Agholor inked a two-year, $22 million deal with the Patriots earlier this month. Las Vegas also recently parted ways with Tyrell Williams, who signed a one-year deal with the Lions on March 9.