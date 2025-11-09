The NFC West is loaded at the top, and two of the division's contenders meet on Sunday when the 6-3 San Francisco 49ers host the 6-2 Los Angeles Rams. This is the second meeting between these two rivals, as the 49ers won the Week 5 matchup 26-23 in overtime on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams are 5.5-point favorites, according to the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Rams are -255 money line favorites (risk $255 to win $100), and the 49ers are +206 underdogs (wager $100 to win $206). Before you make any 49ers vs. Rams picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Where to watch Rams vs. 49ers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Rams vs. 49ers betting preview

Odds: Rams -5.5, over/under 49.5

The Rams have been excellent straight up and against the spread this year, going 6-2 in both categories. The 49ers are 6-3 overall and are 5-4 ATS this year. The Rams have had five of their eight games finish Under the total, while the 49ers have had five of their nine games go Over. Their Week 5 matchup had 49 total points in an overtime affair, which would be an Under here.

Rams vs. 49ers SGP

Under 49.5 (-110, DraftKings)

49ers +5.5 (-110, DraftKings)

Kyren Williams anytime touchdown (+100, DraftKings)

Final odds: +629 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $629)

Model's Rams vs. 49ers score prediction, picks

The last time these teams faced off, they combined for 49 points. The SportsLine Projection Model expects this game to have even fewer points scored this time around with a final score prediction of 24-21, which would be an Under. The Under hits in 63% of model simulations, making this side of the total an 'A' grade. The model also leans towards the 49ers covering the spread as home underdogs.

Rams vs. 49ers score prediction: Rams 24, 49ers 21

