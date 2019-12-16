Rams' Aaron Donald, Jared Goff 'embarrassed' by blowout loss to Cowboys: 'We got beat on'

ARLINGTON, TX -- They went from being the underdogs earlier in the week to become the odds-on favorite to down the Dallas Cowboys on the road, which wasn't far-fetched when considering the Los Angeles Rams were winners of three of their previous five and five of their previous seven games. The Cowboys, on the other hand, were losers of three straight and carried a 6-7 record into the contest, moving in the opposite direction of their Los Angeles counterparts.

None of that mattered in the end, because the 44-21 final score doesn't do justice to just how badly the Cowboys beat up on the Rams -- getting some semblance of revenge in the process for having been dismissed from the NFC Divisional Round by Sean McVay's group last January.

While the controversy stemming from the coin flip was being sorted out, the Cowboys were getting off to a fast start on both defense and offense, and never looked back once they did.

The often beleaguered Cowboys run defense played like they were possessed -- to a degree that would make Linda Blair in "The Exorcist" jealous -- holding All-Pro running back Todd Gurley to only 20 yards rushing, the second-lowest output of his career and fewest yards since rushing for just nine in his first NFL game. On the other side of the ball, the Rams were unable to sack Dak Prescott a single time, forced zero takeaways, routinely giving up points following long, time-consuming drives and allowed a whopping 303 combined scrimmage yards and three touchdowns total from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

And when they weren't being torched on the ground, the Rams defensive backs were running into each other and allowing Tavon Austin a wide open 59-yard touchdown.

"We played horrible," reigning and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald said following the blowout. "We got beat on. We got beat pretty bad. We got embarrassed today."

Rookie safety Taylor Rapp agrees wholeheartedly.

"They did a great job," he said. "They totally dominated us."

Without Gurley's production to stabilize things, Jared Goff played mostly unstable football over the course of the contest. Much of his passing yardage came with the game well out of hand as the Cowboys began to back off in the fourth quarter, and his interception with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter created a seven-point swing that pushed the Dallas lead to 28-7 instead of possibly going into halftime with it being only a 21-14 or 21-10 affair.

"We could be a lot better," Goff said. "We know we can be a lot better. We have been a lot better, and we will be a lot better going forward. [We have to] forget about this one pretty quickly and move on."

Now sitting at 8-6, the Rams are in a much more tenuous situation regarding the playoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings tightened their grip on the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win in Week 15 over the Los Angeles Chargers to move to 10-4 on the year, and although the San Francisco 49ers suffered an upset at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, they're still 11-3. For now, that puts them in the No. 5 seat and still several games ahead of the Rams, with the two readying to face off on Saturday.

"If you don't play good football, you lose," Donald said. "We are in the position we are in because we didn't play good football. [But] we are not going to lay down. You have to go out there, compete and fight, and try to find a way to win games -- regardless of the situation.

"That is what we are going to do."

Cooper Kupp, who had only six catches for 41 yards in the loss, is already mentally on to the 49ers.

"You are disappointed anytime you are unable to call a W," he said. "At the same [time], our mentality doesn't change. Regardless of the situations, all the different things that could happen, some things are in our control, and some things are out of our control. At the end of the day, we have to take this in one week at a time and, like I said, our mentality doesn't change.

"We still plan on attacking this week [against the 49ers], and going out there and playing our game on Saturday."

While true, because the Rams didn't play their game on Sunday, a win on Saturday may ultimately be irrelevant.