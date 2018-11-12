Rams' Aaron Donald puts helmet back on after win over Seahawks to confront Justin Britt
Britt had a late hit on Donald on what Donald thought was a fumble recovery
The Rams and the Seahawks were chippy all day on Sunday, and that came to a head after Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald scooped up what he thought was a fumble late in the game and took off with it. Whistles weren't heard, so Donald thought he had a game-clinching fumble recovery after Russell Wilson just shoveled a ball forward while he was being brought down.
At the end of the play, the Seahawks' Justin Britt took issue with Donald running with it, shoving him after Donald went out of bounds. Donald wasn't happy about Britt's push. Also, Donald could probably take snaps at running back. This is horrifying.
The play was eventually ruled an incompletion with offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The Rams, of course, would eventually stop the Seahawks on the drive to pick up their ninth win of the season. Donald had a game befitting his Defensive Player of the Year-worthy campaign after being kept quiet by the Saints last week, notching 2 1/2 sacks on Wilson. However, despite the win, Donald still wanted a word with Britt after it was over.
So, to recap, he takes off the jersey and dons his helmet before running across the field to have some more words with Britt. Obviously the Rams and the Seahawks don't like each other, but this may be ill-advised. When you have a huge matchup against the Chiefs next week in Mexico City, you don't want to do anything to jeopardize your status for that game. Donald will likely get fined for this, but if the NFL suspends him the Rams will have lost a massive cog in their defense for a game in which it needs all the help it can get.
While a Donald suspension is unlikely, Sean McVay and Wade Phillips will undoubtedly be unhappy he made a conversation surrounding it possible.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bengals fire defensive coordinator
Austin's dismissal comes a year after the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese two...
-
Goff, Donald among wildfire evacuees
Around 100 Rams players and staffers were evacuated from their homes due to the raging wil...
-
Twitter loves Quenton Nelson audio clip
What would you do if you were Church here?
-
Giants vs. 49ers odds, picks, MNF sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Giants vs. 49ers game 10,000 times
-
QB Stock Watch: Lock back to No. 1 spot
The experienced, strong-armed quarterbacks have been steady of late, leading to rises in the...
-
Mark Davis takes blame for Raiders
Davis says Jon Gruden always wanted Khalil Mack in Oakland