Rams' Aaron Donald puts helmet back on after win over Seahawks to confront Justin Britt

The Rams and the Seahawks were chippy all day on Sunday, and that came to a head after Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald scooped up what he thought was a fumble late in the game and took off with it. Whistles weren't heard, so Donald thought he had a game-clinching fumble recovery after Russell Wilson just shoveled a ball forward while he was being brought down.

At the end of the play, the Seahawks' Justin Britt took issue with Donald running with it, shoving him after Donald went out of bounds. Donald wasn't happy about Britt's push. Also, Donald could probably take snaps at running back. This is horrifying.

Nah.... Aaron Donald running with the ball is scary



pic.twitter.com/YGGAd9Evrv

Aaron Donald was ready to suplex or choke out Justin Britt! 😂😂😂😂😂

The play was eventually ruled an incompletion with offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The Rams, of course, would eventually stop the Seahawks on the drive to pick up their ninth win of the season. Donald had a game befitting his Defensive Player of the Year-worthy campaign after being kept quiet by the Saints last week, notching 2 1/2 sacks on Wilson. However, despite the win, Donald still wanted a word with Britt after it was over.

Aaron Donald put on his helmet and tried to start a fight with Justin Britt after the Rams' win



🎥 https://t.co/TmEr4nGMs7

So, to recap, he takes off the jersey and dons his helmet before running across the field to have some more words with Britt. Obviously the Rams and the Seahawks don't like each other, but this may be ill-advised. When you have a huge matchup against the Chiefs next week in Mexico City, you don't want to do anything to jeopardize your status for that game. Donald will likely get fined for this, but if the NFL suspends him the Rams will have lost a massive cog in their defense for a game in which it needs all the help it can get.

While a Donald suspension is unlikely, Sean McVay and Wade Phillips will undoubtedly be unhappy he made a conversation surrounding it possible.