The Los Angeles Rams did not lose too many key players following their Super Bowl LVI victory, but one defensive star did depart this offseason. Veteran linebacker Von Miller was a free agent after the season and signed a six-year deal worth $120 million, with $51.345 million guaranteed, with the Buffalo Bills in March.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, one of the stars that did return to L.A. for the 2022 season, noted that Miller's presence is already missed.

Miller played a key part in the Super Bowl win and no doubt brought value to the team, including a leadership role to players including Donald.

"If anything, we had conversations more about leadership, me being more of a vocal guy. I give a lot of credit, just obviously, in that playoff run having those conversations with Von — I feel like he challenged me with some things as a vocal leader and I took that to heart and I stepped up when we needed [me] to. So I always will respect and love Von for that," Donald said (via his press conference), giving more insight to their relationship as teammates.

Winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate goal and creates a bond between players who are able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy together.

Donald acknowledged what an incredible season it was for him, Miller and others, but made it clear that is in the past.

"We created some special things. We miss him, but he's on the opposite side now, so, you know, he's the enemy," Donald said.

The newest Bills star will make his return to SoFi Stadium on Thursday, when Buffalo visits the home of the Rams for the first regular season game of the year.

Miller will get to celebrate his Super Bowl win as the championship banner is unveiled in the stadium, but will be on the other side of the field.

Donald said he has not spoken to Miller as the regular season kickoff nears, but they will likely speak to each other before and after the game on Thursday.