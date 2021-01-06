Cooper Kupp was activated off of the Rams' reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced on Wednesday. Barring a setback, Kupp will be on the field when the Rams face the Seahawks in Saturday's wild card playoff game. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that he expects defensive lineman Michael Brockers to also come off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Saturday's game.

Kupp was initially placed on the COVID-19 list on December 29 and missed the Rams' Week 17 win over the Cardinals. In 15 games this season, the veteran receiver caught 92 of 124 targets for 974 yards and three touchdowns. Kupp caught 13 of 16 targets for 116 yards in the Rams' two games against Seattle during the regular season.

The two teams split their regular season series. Los Angeles posted a 23-16 win over Seattle in Week 10 behind a 302-yard passing performance from Jarad Goff. The Rams' defense also loomed large in the win, recording six sacks and two interceptions of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Seattle flipped the script in Week 16, with the Seahawks holding the Rams to just nine points in an 11-point victory. Goff, who sustained a thumb injury in that game, missed the Rams' regular season finale. His status for Saturday's game is also in question.

If Goff can't go, the Rams' offense will again be led by John Wolford, who in Sunday's win became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 200 yards and run for 50 yards in his first career start. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Rams will face a Seahawks defense that finished the regular season ranked 31st in the NFL in passing, fifth in rushing, 27th in third down efficiency and 19th in red zone efficiency.

The Seahawks are currently a 3.5-point favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 42.5 points. Los Angeles is back in the playoffs after a one-year absence. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles in last year's wild card round before losing a five-point game against the Packers in the divisional round.