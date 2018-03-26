Rams agree to terms with Ndamukong Suh on reported one-year, $14 million deal

Ndamukong Suh has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

It's a one-year, $14 million deal, according ESPN's Adam Schefter, who adds that Suh took less to go to L.A. Suh now joins a defensive front that includes one of the NFL's best players, Aaron Donald, and a secondary that was bolstered in recent weeks by the additions of shutdown cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

The Jets made a late push to sign Suh but pulled their one-year offer after a deadline for an agreement passed without Suh even visiting the team. Before getting the Jets' offer, Suh reportedly had narrowed his choices down to three teams: the Titans, Saints and Rams. The Raiders also tried to get in the mix after planning a visit with Suh, but the trip was canceled last week before the 31-year-old made it to the Bay Area.

CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco has previously noted that a one-two punch of Suh and Donald is an undoubtedly terrifying prospect for the rest of the NFC West, but it's also redundant. There's also this: Does Suh fit into Wade Phillips' scheme? (The right answer is: Absolutely, because you find a way to make a player like Suh fit into whatever scheme you're running.)

The biggest issue doesn't have to so with Suh, however, but Donald, who didn't get a new contract last offseason. The hope is that he and the Rams can come to an agreement before the start of the 2018 campaign. If not -- and that's hard to fathom -- Donald would be one of the top names in free agency next March and will go from 39th in salary for defensive tackles ($2.5 million) to No. 1 (Fletcher Cox is set to earn $17.1 million in 2018).

For now, the Rams have only solidified their status as the favorites in the NFC West and a dark-horse candidate to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Part of the reason the Rams have been so busy this offseason is because they have $31.3 million in salary-cap space, which is sixth-most in the league, according to Spotrac.

And part of the reason they have so much cap space: Jared Goff is midway through his rookie deal. This also explains why the team is stacking its roster -- after going 11-5 in coach Sean McVay's first season, they're ready for a Super Bowl run now; there is no waiting for Goff to grow into his role because he proved last season that he's a capable quarterback. And before the Rams have to sign him to an extension that will almost certainly cost $30 million a year, they're replicating what the Seahawks did early in Russell Wilson's tenure and what the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are doing now.