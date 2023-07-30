The Los Angeles Rams saw running back Sony Michel retire just one month after signing a contract to return to the franchise, so L.A. had an open spot on their training camp roster. That spot was filled on Sunday by another running back.

The Rams have agreed to terms with veteran running back Royce Freeman. The 27 year old last played for the Houston Texans, and rushed for 117 yards on 41 carries in four games played last year. Freeman was originally a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018 after rushing for 5,621 yards and 60 scores in four seasons at Oregon. Freemans' best NFL season statistically was his first one, where he rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played.

Freeman spent his first three NFL seasons with Denver, and was then waived ahead of the 2021 season. Freeman then signed with the Carolina Panthers, and played in eight games before being waived. In 65 career NFL games, Freeman has rushed for 1,473 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Rams now again have five running backs on their roster: The starter Cam Akers, rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans, Ronnie Rivers, Kyren Williams and now, Freeman.