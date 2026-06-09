Rams' Alaric Jackson arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, per report

Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson is facing a serious legal situation after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence following an incident on Monday night in Los Angeles.

According to NBC4 in L.A., police responded to a call at Jackson's residence just after 11 p.m. Jackson allegedly got into an altercation with a woman at his house because he thought she was using a cell phone to record him and he didn't want that. Jackson apparently tried to take the phone away, and by the time police arrived, they noticed that the woman had scratch marks on her arms.

The charge that Jackson could potentially be facing involves a person who "willfully inflicts physical or corporal injury resulting in a 'traumatic condition' on an intimate partner," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jackson ended up spending nearly three hours in jail before being released on a $50,000 bond at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jackson is going into his sixth season with the Rams and they've been informed of the situation.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously," the Rams said in a statement. "Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time."

This isn't the first time Jackson has found himself in hot water legally. The 27-year-old was actually suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. In that situation, Jackson allegedly recorded a woman during sex without her consent. Not only was he suspended, but the woman also filed a lawsuit against him in November. According to ESPN, the lawsuit was filed in federal court before being dismissed in April.

Jackson, who has spent his entire career with the Rams, is a key part of the offense in L.A. The former undrafted free agent is the team's starting left tackle and he started a total of 19 games last year (16 in the regular season and three in the playoffs). He won a Super Bowl with the team during his rookie year in 2021 and then cracked the starting lineup during his second season in 2022. Since then, he's been a mainstay at multiple positions on the Rams' offensive line, with left tackle being his current spot.

The Rams signed him to a three-year, $57 million extension back in February 2025, and that came after he served his two-game suspension in 2024, so it seems that the team felt that he had put all of his distractions behind him.

It's not yet clear how this latest situation will play out, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for potential charges, according to the L.A. Times.