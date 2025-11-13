Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson faces a lawsuit from a Philadelphia woman, who alleges that the fifth-year NFL veteran recorded her without her consent during sex, denied her requests to delete the video and taunted her with its existence. The lawsuit states that the woman reported the incident to the NFL and that the league investigated and suspended Jackson.

The woman, unnamed in the lawsuit, alleges violations of gender violence and revenge porn laws and accused Jackson of invasion of privacy, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and fraud. She initially reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department but elected not to pursue a criminal case and instead reported it to the NFL.

According to the lawsuit, after the woman learned that Jackson had filmed her without consent, she demanded that he delete the video. Jackson refused, and she asked him again after leaving Los Angeles to return to Philadelphia. Jackson later said that he deleted the video but one day later sent it to her, indicating that he lied about its deletion.

Jackson was suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Neither the league nor the Rams, Jackson and coach Sean McVay offered further details at the time of the suspension.

Following his two-game absence, Jackson made his season debut in Week 3 and proceeded to start every game until the regular-season finale. He played 100% of the Rams' offensive snaps from Sept. 22 through Dec. 28 as a stalwart on the offensive line protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford's blind side.

Jackson has been in the lineup for each of the Rams' first nine games of the 2025 campaign. This is his fourth year as a starter, and he has remained healthy throughout the season after missing much of training camp with blood clots. He sat the final nine games of the 2022 season with the same issue.