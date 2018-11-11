Rams and Chiefs made the same request for their Mexico City game and the NFL denied them both
The NFL wasn't in the mood to help either the Rams or Chiefs heading into their game in Mexico
The Rams and Chiefs both got shot down by the NFL this year after making the same schedule request for their Week 11 game in Mexico City.
According to ESPN.com, both teams requested to play in Denver the week before their Mexico game so they could get used to the elevation. With Azteca Stadium in Mexico City sitting at en elevation of roughly 7,300 feet, both teams were hoping to they'd get to play in Denver in Week 10 so that they'd have a chance adjust to the high elevation (The elevation at the Broncos' stadium is about 5,280 feet).
Of course, the NFL didn't want to give either team an advantage heading into their Week 11 showdown, so both requests were denied. The biggest loser here probably ended up being the Broncos: Not only did they have to play the Chiefs AND Rams at home this year -- two of the best teams in the NFL -- but they had to play them in consecutive home games. The Broncos played the Chiefs at home in Week 4 and lost 27-23. Two weeks later, they played the Rams at home in a game they ended up losing 23-20.
Although neither team will be spending Week 10 in Denver, the Rams will still be heading to Colorado for a week of practice leading up to their Monday night showdown against the Chiefs on Nov. 19. According to ESPN.com, the Rams will be practicing in Colorado Springs and they'll be using the football practice facilities at the Air Force Academy.
If that strategy sounds familiar, it's probably because New England did it last season. Before beating the Raiders 33-8 in Mexico City last season, the Patriots spent the week leading up to the game in Colorado Springs.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and Seahawks
-
Giants vs. 49ers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the 49ers
-
SNF: Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Cowboys game 10,000 tim...
-
'Boys like Riley as Garrett replacement
Jason Garrett's job is reportedly safe through the end of the season, but maybe not much longer...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 10
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 10? You've come to the right place to find...