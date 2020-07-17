Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Los Angeles Rams O/U 8.5-1 ( 2:50 )

The NFL is still debating protocols with the NFLPA when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, as there is still much work to do when it comes to beginning the 2020 season in a safe manner. As we inch closer to training camp, more players are coming out and detailing their bouts with the coronavirus, and on Friday, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth revealed that he and his entire family tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic.

Whitworth emphasized being careful with your health during a PFWA conference call, as his wife, children and in-laws all tested positive for the coronavirus. His father-in-law was even hospitalized, but is now home. According to Whitworth, a family member went to lunch with someone, and a few days later didn't feel too well. They had contracted the virus, then passed it on to Whitworth's wife and eventually their entire family was sick. "We were about seven for seven at that point," said Whitworth.

The four-time Pro Bowler said things got scary when his wife's parents came down with the coronavirus, and when his wife's father had to be hospitalized.

"Luckily, for us we got him home four or five days ago," Whitworth said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "We're very blessed to have him. It was a scary thing. It's very contagious. It can spread like wildfire. It's scary."

Whitworth's teammate, Brian Allen, was actually the first reported NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus back in April. Head coach Sean McVay praised his franchise for having a quick response in making sure Allen didn't expose anybody else at the time.

Whitworth, who is now 38, signed a three-year extension with the Rams in March. He considered retirement last offseason after losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, but is now "feeling great" after having offseason surgery to clean out his ankle.

Whitworth's story should serve as a warning to the NFL, as he made sure to emphasize that one person contracting the virus could lead to an outbreak.