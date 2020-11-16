The Los Angeles Rams won the fight against their bitter rival in Week 10, but lost Andrew Whitworth while trying to do it. Their 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks helped them gain ground in a hyper-competitive NFC West, but the veteran offensive tackle wasn't around to enjoy the conclusion, having been carted off with a knee injury during the game. Initial tests revealed a mix of good and bad news, the he and the Rams are focusing on the former. The four-time Pro Bowler reportedly suffered no tears in his ACL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and that means there's a possibility he'll return to the field in 2020.

Even if he does though, it won't be anytime soon, because this is where the bad news comes in. Whitworth did tear his MCL and damage his PCL on Sunday, which will likely land him on injured reserve and cost him a large chunk of the remainder of the season.

Whitworth is reportedly seeking a second opinion before heading to IR.

The 37-year-old hasn't missed a start for the Rams since over the past two seasons, and has been mostly durable since entering the NFL in 2006 as the Bengals second-round pick. He'd eventually land in Los Angeles in 2017 on a three-year contract, already having three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors under his belt. He'd add to both categories in his time with the Rams, and has become a stalwart at the offensive edge. Any amount of time missed will be noticeable to quarterback Jared Goff and all running backs looking for lanes to run through at the left edge, but assuming the Rams make the playoffs, he has a chance to strap back on his helmet in January.

In his absence, head coach Sean McVay will lean heavily on players like Tremayne Anchrum and Bobby Evans. Anchrum is a rookie seventh-round pick out of Clemson and Evans is in his second NFL season after getting the nod as a third-round pick in 2019. The dropoff in experience from Whitworth will be evident, so the sooner the club can get their resident left tackle back, the better.