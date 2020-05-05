Rams area scout may have played a key role in team drafting Cam Akers, who is viewed as potential 'workhorse'

The Los Angeles Rams' offense is going to look very different in 2020. Todd Gurley is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons and Brandin Cooks was traded away to the Houston Texans -- but the Rams did pick up a few pieces in the 2020 NFL Draft that could serve as nice replacements. One of those players is former Florida State running back Cam Akers. On Monday, the Rams published a video on YouTube that provided a behind the scenes look at how general manager Les Snead and his scouts prepared for the all-virtual NFL draft. In the video, it was revealed that they were actively discussing the available running backs, and Akers was someone who they were very interested in.

During a pre-draft Zoom meeting, Snead asked one of his area scouts, Michael Pierce, if he would take Akers in the second round or a running back like Florida's La'Mical Perine in the fourth round.

"I'm taking Akers. If he's there, I think you have to take him because he's just so much of a complete back," responded Pierce. "He can end up being your workhorse."

Ultimately, Snead decided to heed the advice of Pierce when the Rams opted to use their second-round pick on Akers, drafting him with the No. 52 overall selection. The second team All-ACC player out of Jackson, Mississippi rushed for a career-high 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season in Tallahassee and broke Dalvin Cook's freshman record for rushing yards in his first year at Florida State (1,025). He's a compact, aggressive prospect who could be a three-down back at the next level.

While the Rams are apparently high on Akers, he's going to have to prove himself in a crowded running back room. Los Angeles still has Malcolm Brown -- who rushed for a career-high 255 yards and five touchdowns last season -- and also traded up to draft Darrell Henderson Jr. out of Memphis last season. Either way, the Rams are loading up on talent to attempt to replace the kind of production Gurley gave them -- and Akers could be their best option.