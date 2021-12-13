The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will wrap up Week 14 in the NFL when these NFC West foes go head-to-head on "Monday Night Football." The playoffs are on the line for the Cardinals as a win will punch their ticket into the postseason and will also create some breathing room as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Meanwhile, the Rams are looking to keep pace within the NFC playoff picture as they sit as the No. 5 seed entering this matchup.

Below, we'll specifically be looking at the different betting angles that this matchup has on deck for us. We'll be taking a look at how the lines have moved throughout the week leading into Monday night and, of course, give you our picks for this game along with a handful of our favorite player props.

Line movement

The spread didn't see a crazy amount of movement as the week progressed. This number opened at Cardinals -2.5 and bumped up to a field goal spread coming out of Week 13. By Tuesday, however, the line came back down to 2.5 and has stood first throughout the week.

The pick: Cardinals -2.5. The Rams are just hard to trust at the moment. They are under .500 ATS and were riding a three-game losing streak heading into last week when they were gifted a layup in the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Arizona is much sturdier at the moment and both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins looked good in their return to action last week. With this number sitting below a field goal, this is a situation where I'll happily lay the points with a team that is 9-3 ATS on the season (tied for the second-best record in the NFL) heading into Week 14.

Key trend: Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Over/Under total

The total did jump up to 52.5 coming out of Week 13 after the lookahead came in at 52, but this number has gone down as the week has progressed. It quickly fell back to 52 last Sunday and moved down to 51 on Friday before ticking up to 51.5 as of Monday morning.

The pick: Under 51.5. Both of these teams boast offenses that can light up the scoreboard, but don't sleep on these defenses either. The Cardinals rank fourth in the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (18.7) and will be facing a Rams offense that has struggled as of late. While the 37-point showing against Jacksonville may mask things a bit, they were averaging just 18 points per game over that losing streak between Week 9 and Week 12 (all of those games were against playoff teams). On the other side, Kyler Murray will have to deal with Aaron Donald and a tough Rams front seven, which will likely keep the big plays at bay. Heading into Week 14, L.A. is allowing just 5.1 yards per play (fourth-lowest in the NFL).

Key trend: Under is 8-0 in Cardinals last eight Monday games.

Kyler Murray props

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -160, Under +130)

1.5 (Over -160, Under +130) Passing yards: 264.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

264.5 (Over -115, Under -115) Interceptions : 0.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

: 0.5 (Over -115, Under -115) Longest passing completion: 36.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

36.5 (Over -120, Under -110) Rushing yards: 26.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

I'm very intrigued with the Over on Murray's rushing yards prop at plus money. Eclipsing 26.5 yards on the ground is a very doable number for him and rushed for 59 in his return last week against Chicago. He's gone over this prop three times this season, and with the Rams likely sending pressure often he could be scrambling quite a bit.

Matthew Stafford props

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -210, Under +170)

1.5 (Over -210, Under +170) Passing yards: 280.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

280.5 (Over -115, Under -115) Interceptions : 0.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

: 0.5 (Over -120, Under -110) Longest passing completion: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -120)

While Stafford has thrown for multiple touchdowns in nine of his 12 games played this season, there's not enough value on the Over of his touchdown prop on Monday to warrant any serious attention. An interception at -120, however, is one to lean on. He's thrown five picks over his last four games and the Cardinals secondary is opportunistic enough to take advantage of a poorly thrown ball.

Player props to consider

Van Jefferson total receptions: Over 4.5 (+100). Good value here for a Ram pass catcher that has seen 7.8 targets per game over the Los Angeles' last four contests. Jefferson is also coming off a six catch performance last week against Jacksonville.

Cooper Kupp total receiving yards: Over 90.5 (-115). Kupp's 64 receiving yards against the Cardinals back in Week 4 is the lowest total for him this season. He's gone over 90 receiving yards in every other game he's played in this season, so that looks to be an outlier.