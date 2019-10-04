Rams at Seahawks final: Russell Wilson's four scores help Seattle keep pace in NFC West
Follow along with all the action as the Rams and Seahawks battle for position in the ultra-competitive NFC West
Russell Wilson sure made his case for MVP on Thursday night. In the Seattle Seahawks' 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, he threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns. The Rams had chances late to retake the lead, but Seattle's defense stood tall, as Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining.
Jared Goff again put together a subpar performance. He completed 29 of 49 passes for 395 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Todd Gurley rebounded from last week's poor outing with 51 yards and two touchdowns. He was outplayed by Chris Carson on the other side, however, who rushed for 118 and also caught the game-winning touchdown.
This one came just as advertised: a tough, close divisional battle that came down to the very last play.
Below, you can catch up on our live blog from during the game where we recapped the best highlights, Tweets, stats, and milestones.
