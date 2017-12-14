Rams at Seahawks in Week 15: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

The Rams have been one of the biggest surprises this season and with just three regular-season games remaining, find themselves atop the division with a 9-5 record, a game clear of the Seahawks who they'll face on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

The last time these two teams met, back in Week 4, Seattle eked out a 16-10 victory. Now Los Angeles has a chance to clinch a playoff berth while Seattle needs a win to keep their postseason hopes alive; they're currently seventh in a six-team playoff race.

Both teams are coming off losses; the Rams beat the Eagles in Los Angeles, even though Philadelphia lost Carson Wentz to a knee injury. The Jaguars took it to the Seahawks in Jacksonville in a game that wasn't as close as the 30-24 final score suggested. Both teams are also looking to avoid losing two games in a row for the first time all season.

Rams want to prove they are for real

A year ago, the Rams were 4-9 and on their way to 4-12. Perpetually striving for mediocrity eventually cost Jeff Fisher his job and his replacement, Sean McVay, has not only instituted a culture of winning, he's accomplished it in just a few short months. Now the challenge becomes winning games when it counts: In December and then into the playoffs. Second-year quarterback Jared Goff, who has flourished under McVay's tutelage, is quite clear on the stakes, starting with Sunday's matchup against a division rival.

"I think any time you get a chance to play the top teams, you get a chance to see where you're at," Goff said this week. "We've had the Vikings and (the Eagles) that were both close that we'd like to pull out. But, we did beat the Saints at home a couple of weeks ago and we've had a number of other good wins on that road and all over the place.

"So, no I think we're in a great spot. We have another big one in Seattle. It'll be a fun one and a good atmosphere I'm sure."

How good has Goff been? He is No. 5 in value per play among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders; a season ago he ranked dead last. Goff hasn't done it alone, however; Todd Gurley, who already has 1,035 rushing yards and another 602 receiving yards, is one of the NFL's best running backs. There's rookie wideout Cooper Kupp, the third-round pick with 56 catches for 783 yards who is one of Goff's most reliable targets. And then there's the Rams' defense, which ranks fourth in the league and has been especially dominate against the run.

Seahawks aren't taking the Rams lightly

Even when the Rams were a terrible team they played well against the Seahawks. Now that McVay has replaced Fisher, nothing has changed for Seattle.

"We got a heck of a matchup coming up against a team that has been playing great football and has really turned everything around and has been enjoying a fantastic season," coach Pete Carroll said, who calls the Rams "the most well-rounded team" the Seahawks have played.

"We have a lot of respect in what they are doing in all phases," he continued. "Their special teams are great and their defense is playing terrific and their offense is way out there averaging 30 points per game."

Who will win?

Seattle is favored by two points at home and seven of eight CBSSports.com experts expect them to both win and cover, including Pete Prisco, who has Seattle prevailing, 26-20: "This will likely decide the division title. The Rams have a one-game lead, but I think Seattle is good in this type of spot. They will respond to a bad showing in Jacksonville by looking like the team that showed up against the Eagles two weeks ago."