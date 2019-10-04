Rams at Seahawks: Live updates, highlights, stats for key NFC West game on Thursday Night Football

Is this the week Jared Goff finally gets back on track? It's been a difficult slog so far this season for the Rams quarterback who inked a mega contract extension a month ago. Through the first four games of the season, Goff is averaging only 7.2 yards per attempt and has thrown as many touchdowns (6) as interceptions (6). His struggles actually date back to last season. Since December -- or put another way, after that epic shootout against the Chiefs that we all remember -- Goff has thrown more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (13) in 12 games (including the playoffs).

On Thursday night, in a key NFC West clash, Goff will be tasked with taking apart a Seahawks defense that ranks 17th in DVOA and is allowing 22.3 points per game.

Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks isn't necessarily for first place in the NFC West due to the surprising ascent of the 49ers, who sit at 3-0 ahead of their Monday night date with the Browns, but it is the kind of game that will shape what's already turned into a nail-biting race between three teams in one of the league's strongest divisions. It's the kind of game that can win or lose a division title.

It should be a close one. It's remarkable how evenly matched the two teams are. Both the Rams and Seahawks sit at 3-1 after four weeks. The Seahawks are 11th in DVOA. The Rams are 12th. The Seahawks sport a plus-14 point differential. The Rams own a plus-13 point differential. Since Sean McVay arrived in Los Angeles, three of their four meetings have been decided by six points or fewer. The two teams have a history of playing close, competitive football games.

It's also a game that features an MVP candidate in Russell Wilson, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Aaron Donald, arguably the game's best play-caller in Sean McVay, and one of the most successful coaches of the past decade in Pete Carroll. The game shouldn't just be close, it should also feature high-quality football.