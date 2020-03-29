Rams' Brandin Cooks rattles fans with cryptic tweets; Cooper Kupp jumps in to clarify

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is rumored to be available this offseason, and Michael Silver of NFL.com says it might not even cost a first-rounder this time to acquire his services. Cooks has already been traded twice in his six NFL seasons, and after one of his worst campaigns, it could happen again.

Recently, Cooks' social media activity has raised eyebrows, and made it seem as though a change of scenery would interest him as well. It actually took a teammate stepping in to dispel the rumors before they got started.

On Friday, Cooks tweeted "free me" complete with a face palm emoji. Naturally, this generated plenty of responses -- over 1,600 in fact.

Come back to where it all started 👀 @Saints pic.twitter.com/rX3yWYYLLd — Isaac (@x_Outcast_) March 27, 2020

Raiders are waiting — FMSIII (@FMSthe3) March 27, 2020

It actually took fellow Rams wideout Cooper Kupp stepping in to clarify that Cooks was looking to be freed from quarantine -- not looking for a new NFL home.

To someone who knows me! 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) March 28, 2020

It's true, all of us are waiting to be freed from the quarantined state the coronavirus has placed us in. While the NFL hasn't been as affected by the pandemic as other sports, it's already turned the 2020 NFL Draft from a wild party in Las Vegas to a semi-private televised event.

Despite Kupp's clarification, Cooks may indeed find himself playing for another team once we are all allowed to leave our homes. The former first-round pick had his worst statistical season since his rookie year in 2019. In 14 games played, Cooks had a career low in catches (42) and receiving touchdowns (2). His 583 receiving yards were also the second lowest of his career. Prior to that, however, Cooks turned in four straight seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving with at least five touchdown receptions.

Cooks is the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in three straight years with three different teams and is only 26 years old. If he is truly available, then he's sure to generate plenty of interest.