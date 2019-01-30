Rams' C.J. Anderson talks advice for young teammates and what he calls 'pregnancy' weight

Rams running back C.J. Anderson has emerged as a force this postseason. He played a significant chunk of the NFC Championship Game against the Saints after Todd Gurley couldn't get going early, and against the Cowboys he rushed for a whopping 123 yards. Anderson played in just nine games for the Panthers this year, rushing for 104 yards. Needless to say, the Los Angeles system suits him.

Anderson joked that he put on "pregnancy weight,'' but he knows he's still the freshest running back in the postseason.

With that being said, he doesn't treat himself as a joke. At Super Bowl Media Week, Anderson talked about his ... Formidable size.

"Fat, thick (thicc), I don't care," Anderson said, via Fox Sports. "It's tough that professionals, they have a tough time tackling me so... Everybody who has the comments, just meet me in the hole one day. Let's see if that works out for you."

Anderson also talked about his size on CBS Sports HQ. He was asked if it's tough to get back into the game with an extra 10 pounds.

"I don't think so," Anderson said. "Our weight always fluctuates -- and we as athletes know when we're too heavy just like we know when we're too light. And I'm right in that -- I'm not heavy, I don't feel heavy, I'm in that perfect zone where I wanna be -- and I'm playing well and that's all that matters."

Jokes aside, Anderson also talked about coaching up the young Rams for Media Week as he prepares for his third career Super Bowl.

"The biggest thing that I've told teammates, including Todd [Gurley] was last week when we got a chance to prepare, prepare like you were playing that Sunday," Anderson said. "Even though we were traveling to get here Sunday just to arrive. But you have to know everything in and out about the New England Patriots ... Just because the NFL sets your schedule. You don't stay on your same routine that you've been staying on."

Anderson is no stranger to these moments, and the Patriots may end up getting a dose of him on Sunday. The Rams try to stick to their formidable running game, but the Patriots always have something prepared for what teams do best. Anderson's veteran presence could end up going a long way for the Rams.