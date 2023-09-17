Cam Akers will be inactive Sunday for the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the 49ers and L.A.'s former starting running back is on the trading block, according to Fox Sports.

The Rams have already contacted other teams in an effort to move Akers, who won't play Sunday despite being healthy, Jay Glazer reported.

A former second-round pick, Akers helped the Rams win the Super Bowl during his second season after recovering from an Achilles injury that was sustained during the summer. He rushed for a career-high 786 yards and seven touchdowns last year despite asking for a trade during the first half of the season. Akers had just 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Seahawks.

Second-year back Kyren Williams is slated to replace Akers in the Rams' starting lineup in Week 2 against the 49ers. Williams led the Rams last week with 52 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Rams will likely receive interest in Akers should they decide to trade him. One team that might be interested is the Ravens who recently lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins for the year with a knee injury.