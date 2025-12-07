Teams at the opposite end of the NFC West standings meet in Week 14 when the last-place Arizona Cardinals host the first-place Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles is 9-3 after falling to Carolina last week, while Arizona is 3-9 and has lost four games in a row. The Rams are tied with Seattle atop the NFC West entering Week 14 and will look to get back in the win column and hand the Cardinals their fifth consecutive defeat.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams are 9.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds. The over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Check out the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, before placing any NFL bets of your own.

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -9.5, over/under 48.5

The Rams have been winning at a rapid rate all year long, and they've also been great against the spread with an 8-4 mark that's just a hair worse than their 9-3 straight-up record. The Cardinals are a mess right now at 3-9, and we likely will see some major shakeup in the desert this offseason. Arizona is, however, 6-6 ATS. The Cardinals are also 7-5 to the Over while the Rams are 5-7.

Rams -9.5 (-115, DraftKings)

Under 48.5 (-115, DraftKings)

Trey McBride anytime touchdown scorer (+135, DraftKings)

Final odds: +721 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $721)

Model's Rams vs. Cardinals score prediction, picks

The Rams are big favorites, even on the road, as the Cardinals are one of a handful of teams in contention to have the first overall pick in April's draft. Los Angeles wins in nearly 70% of model simulations, and it covers roughly half of the time, as well. The Under hits in 54% of model sims.

Rams vs. Cardinals score prediction: Rams 29, Cardinals 19

