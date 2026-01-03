The Los Angeles Rams have already secured a place in the postseason, but head coach Sean McVay has said he plans to play his starters in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals after the team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams would be locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC if the Seattle Seahawks defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, but McVay claims he plans to put his starters on the field either way. As for Arizona, it's been a bad year in the desert, and big changes could be coming this offseason.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you lock in your own Rams vs. Cardinals picks, make sure you see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Rams vs. Cardinals betting preview

Odds: Rams -8.5, over/under 46.5

Los Angeles is 11-5 against the spread and 9-7 to the Over. Arizona is 6-10 ATS and 9-7 to the Over. The Rams won 45-17 when these teams met in the desert in early December. Los Angeles has covered three of its last five games and has produced five straight Overs. Arizona has lost eight in a row and has failed to cover in each of its last four outings.

Rams vs. Cardinals SGP

Rams -8.5

Over 46.5

Rams first half spread -6.5

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Rams vs. Cardinals score prediction, picks

The Rams cover in 58% of the model's simulations and win outright in 76%, although the Los Angeles money line offers little value at such a heavy price. The Over hits 60% of the time.

Rams vs. Cardinals score prediction: Rams 31, Cardinals 20

Want more Week 18 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 18 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.