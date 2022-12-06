The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers.

The Rams claimed Mayfield since they needed a quarterback with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, per ESPN. Additionally, the Rams will get back a compensatory pick if Mayfield signs somewhere else this offseason. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.

Apart from adding a quarterback who can finish out the season, the Rams also may have played some waiver-wire "defense," keeping Mayfield from the rival San Francisco 49ers, who lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday.