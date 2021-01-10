Jared Goff was active for the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday's wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks despite a thumb injury that left the NFL wondering whether the former No. 1 pick could even throw the ball if called into action. Once starting quarterback John Wolford left the game in the first quarter with a neck injury, Los Angeles didn't have a choice but to go to Goff with third-string quarterback Blake Bortles inactive.

Goff completed 9 of 19 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown (93.1 rating) in the Rams' 30-20 victory over the Seahawks -- becoming the first quarterback to complete under 50% of his passes and win a playoff game since Tom Brady during the 2016 NFL season. Goff certainly wasn't at his best, but he was good enough to lead the Rams despite having surgery on his dislocated thumb 12 days ago.

"My thumb is fine. It's coming along," Goff said to reporters, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. "It's not 100 percent, because it had surgery 12 days ago, but it's in a good place. I'm very capable with what I've got going on right now. I'm very proud of our team. It's an exciting game. It's an exciting day."

Goff, Brady, Russell Wilson and Tim Tebow are the only quarterbacks since 2010 to complete under 50% of their passes and win a playoff game (minimum 10 attempts). The Rams quarterback certainly wasn't at his best -- and Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted there were some limitations with Goff and his thumb, which is why Wolford started in the first place.

When Goff is good to go, the decision is easy for McVay.

"Jared did a great job today. He's our quarterback," McVay said to reporters after the game. "A lot of that is going to be predicated on how does Jared's thumb check out, how does he feel, what are those limitations moving forward. If Jared continues to progress, you feel good about that, but as you guys saw, it's a shame for John to have gotten hurt.

"I'm really happy, I'm pleased with what Jared did today, but John was getting into a rhythm. I thought he was seeing the field really well. I'm really mad at myself for calling that stupid play that left him susceptible to getting injured."