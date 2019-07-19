Rams coach Sean McVay on Todd Gurley's balky knee: 'I think he's feeling great'
Gurley is reportedly dealing with an arthritic component in his knee
One of the biggest developments of the 2018 NFL season was the knee injury that knocked Rams running back Todd Gurley out of the last two games of the regular season and clearly limited him during the team's run to the Super Bowl. Gurley lacked the burst and change-of-direction skill that makes him such an explosive back, and that in turn held back the Rams' offense in their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.
Things have looked even worse during the offseason, what with reports about Gurley possibly having an arthritic condition in the knee. Gurley has maintained that he feels good, but also noted, "We're going to find out in training camp." That's a bit of a mixed message, but if you're an optimistic sort, you might be encouraged by what his coach had to say during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Sean McVay was asked about Gurley during the interview, and at least for a moment, said that things are looking good.
"I think he's feeling great," McVay said. "I think, you know, one of the things about Todd is (he's a) great competitor. I think he's earned the right to be able to have the plan that we had this offseason. Can't wait to get him back going. I know he's ready to go and it's going to be fun for the Rams this year."
The Rams are at least publicly projecting confidence about this situation, but it's important to note that they did trade up for a running back (Memphis' Darrell Henderson) in the draft.
You can watch the full interview with McVay here.
