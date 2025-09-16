The Los Angeles Rams are 2-0 for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2021, but they have suffered some notable injuries through the first two weeks of the season. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle, defensive tackle Braden Fiske tweaked his oblique and coach Sean McVay tore his plantar fascia during the Rams' 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans.

That's right, the Rams' lead man was injured while coaching vs. the Titans, and an MRI confirmed his foot injury. McVay didn't say whether he would wear a boot or if anything would change for him as his Rams prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but mentioned he may be limping around.

"Foot's good," McVay said on "The Coach McVay Show". "I did tear my plantar fascia. Well, that's a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little bit faster. But I was being dramatic limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that. But good news is I'm not playing. So I'm just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you'll know why."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the plantar fascia is a fibrous attachment that runs from your heel to the ball of your foot and your toes. It connects the bones in your foot together and forms the arch on the bottom of your foot.

The Rams are looking for some revenge following last year's divisional-round loss to the Eagles, as Los Angeles came just a few plays away from hosting the NFC Championship game. The Rams travel to Philly having won six straight road games, while Matthew Stafford has won seven straight regular-season starts, which is the longest such win streak of his career.