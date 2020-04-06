Rams COO reads mean tweets about new team logo after fans raise over $2M for COVID-19 relief efforts

Last month, the Los Angeles Rams revealed their new logo and color scheme and it was met with a large amount of criticism. Despite the response, the team still doesn't have any plans to alter the new logo.

"While it isn't always the easiest to hear, we value the commentary you have provided on the logo & colors," Rams COO Kevin Demoff said. "We are excited about the future of our team, our brand & our stadium, but recognize we can always get better through feedback and engagement and appreciate your passion."

Demoff was in charge of the project to design a new logo over the past two years. The Rams COO certainly wasn't afraid of a little constructive criticism as he appeared on a recent telethon that was organized by the team. The telethon raised more than $2 million to help coronavirus relief efforts and Demoff even read some "mean tweets" from fans that didn't exactly approve of the logo change.

Some of those mean tweets that Demoff read had to cut deep, including "There's a Rams logo debate? What's it between? Trash and hot garbage?" and "The new LA Rams logo is the major way of social distancing."

However, fans weren't the only ones that took exception to the new logo. Eric Dickerson, who ranks second in Rams history in rushing yards, took to Twitter on Sunday to further reveal his feelings about the recent changes to the logo and color scheme.

"I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players," Dickerson wrote. "Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos."

Dickerson rushed for 7,245 yards and 56 touchdowns in five seasons before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1987.

The Rams are moving away from their previous color scheme of navy blue, gold, and white that was worn when the team was in St. Louis.

The Rams are undergoing multiple changes in the coming months as they usher in a new era. The franchise will reveal their new uniforms in the spring as a part of the logo change. In addition, the Rams will be moving into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the 2020 season.