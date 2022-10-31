The Rams lost Sunday's game to the 49ers, but they possibly avoided an even bigger loss after Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury late in the Rams' 31-14 loss.

Kupp, who walked off the field under his own power, was seen with his ankle wrapped in the locker room after the game. While he said he wants to see how his ankle responds over the next few days, Kupp said signs are pointing to him "dodging a bullet" of a more serious injury, according to The Athletic.

When asked about Kupp's injury, Rams coach Sean McVay said he was "kicking himself" for not running the ball in that situation. McVay ultimately called a run and a kneel down to end the game following Kupp's injury, which occurred on a six-yard reception with 1:02 left.

The reception was Kupp's only one of the second half. The All-Pro receiver finished the game with 79 yards on eight receptions while being targeted 12 times. Kupp had seven catches in the first half, which included his 16-yard touchdown reception that gave the Rams a 14-7 lead with 6:35 left in the second quarter.

Los Angeles wouldn't score again, however, as the 49ers scored 24 unanswered points while defeating the Rams for an eighth straight time in the regular season. The 49ers were spearheaded by their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, who threw, caught and ran for scores as San Francisco evened its record at 4-4. The Rams fell to 3-4 and are currently behind San Francisco and Seattle in the NFC West division standings.

Kupp's status will surely be something to monitor throughout the week heading into next Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Despite opposing defenses' focus on stopping him, Kupp continues to put up big numbers. He has 686 yards and five touchdowns on 64 receptions through seven games.