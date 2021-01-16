After receiving a questionable designation, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was to be a game-time decision for Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Packers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Kupp was unable to practice this week after sustaining his injury near the end of the Rams' wild-card win over the Seahawks. The decision has now been made and, per the team, one of the Rams best receiving throats has been ruled inactive for Saturday's matchup. Needless to say, this is a serious blow to an already hobbled Los Angeles team.

Rams coach Sean McVay initially exuded confidence when asked about Kupp's possible availability for Saturday. In 15 games during the regular season, the four-year veteran caught 92 passes for 974 yards and three touchdowns. Kupp caught four passes for 78 yards before leaving the Rams' 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

While they won't have Kupp, the Rams will have quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ribs) on the field for Saturday's game. Goff, who underwent thumb surgery on his throwing hand on December 28, threw for 155 yards and a touchdown in relief of John Wolford during the Rams' wild-card win over the Seahawks. Donald left last Saturday's game during the third quarter after Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to land on his ribs. A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald may win the award for a third time after recording 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 14 tackles for loss during the regular season.

With Kupp now ruled out, the Rams' offense will rely more on fellow receivers Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds, tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett, and rookie running back Cam Akers, who amassed 176 all-purpose yards in the Rams' wild-card win over Seattle. The Rams will face a Packers defense that finished 13th in the NFL in scoring and rushing, seventh in passing, 10th in third down efficiency and eighth in red zone efficiency during the regular season.