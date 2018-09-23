Rams cornerback Marcus Peters carried off the field with apparent injury against Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in this offseason, acquiring several star-caliber players in an effort to build a Super Bowl team around their excellent young core. The first domino in that series of moves was a trade for former Kansas City Chiefs star Marcus Peters, who leads the NFL in interceptions since he entered the league.

Through the first two games of the year, Peters and fellow cornerback acquisition Aqib Talib were absolutely dominant, allowing just 37 receiving yards combined.

Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib have allowed 37 yards *combined* through 2 weeks



85 different CBs have allowed more than that on their own — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) September 17, 2018

On Sunday against the Chargers, however, Peters may have seen his dominant season put in jeopardy. He was injured early in the game while defending Chargers wideout Mike Williams, but he re-entered on the next series. Later in the first half, Peters appeared to injure himself again. This time, he had to be carried off the field. The CBS broadcast noted that Peters' Achilles was being tested by the training staff.

Marcus Peters was just carried off the field without putting any weight on his leg. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 23, 2018

Soon after, the Rams announced that Peters was questionable to return due to an ankle injury.

#LARams CB Marcus Peters has an ankle injury, his return is questionable. OLB Dominique Easley has a knee injury, his return is questionable. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) September 23, 2018

Hopefully for LA's sake, Peters' injury is not too serious. If it is, they suddenly lose one of the best players on their defense and weaken one of the strongest defensive backfields in the league. They still have Talib and Nickell Robey-Coleman on the back end, as well as Lamarcus Joyner and John Johnson, but Peters is the best defensive back the team has and one of the best defensive playmakers in football. Any absence he takes is likely to have a strong effect on the Rams defense.