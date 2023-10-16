The Los Angeles Rams could be without two running backs in Week 7 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. According to NFL Media, running back Kyren Williams has an ankle sprain and backup Ronnie Rivers has a Grace 3 PCL sprain.

Williams' injury may sideline him this week, according to Ian Rapoport, while Rivers' injury is set to keep him out for four to five weeks, which likely means he'll land on injured reserve.

Kyren Williams LAR • RB • #23 Att 97 Yds 456 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Williams rushed for 158 yards in Week 6's 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. After the game, head coach Sean McVay said he expected Williams to be fine.

So far this season, Williams has 97 carries for 456 yards along with 13 receptions for 109 yards. Rivers has recorded 57 yards on 13 carries along with four catches for 18 yards this season.

The Rams have 649 rushing yards and are averaging 4.2 yards per carry through six weeks of play, which is middle of the road in the league.

If the Rams are without Rivers and Williams, they will have to rely on Zach Evans, who has four carries for 10 yards in his one game played, which came this week. They also have running back Royce Freeman on the practice squad whom they could call up.

The Rams are currently 3-3 and are in third place in the NFC West.