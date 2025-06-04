The Los Angeles Rams added a star receiver to replace Cooper Kupp in the offense when they signed six-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams to a two-year deal. It did not take long for his veteran presence in the receiving corps and his abilities as a longtime NFL standout to make an impact. Puka Nacua, who returns as the focal point of the Rams' offense, raved about Adams' contributions in OTAs and how he could elevate the unit when the 2025 season arrives.

Adams is onto his fourth team after stints with the Packers, Raiders and Jets. At age 32, he seemingly still has plenty left in the tank as he is fresh off a 1,000-yard season and needed just 14 games to cross that threshold.

"The positive impact has already been felt from Davante," Nacua said. "From the moment he walked in, he has been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to a complete different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that. So it's been exciting to hear from him."

The reunification with Aaron Rodgers last season worked wonders for Adams, who joined the Jets prior to the trade deadline and logged 854 of his 1,063 yards with his former Packers teammate. He also posted seven of his eight touchdowns in New York after he moved over from Las Vegas. In the process, Adams surpassed the 11,000 career yard mark and became the 12th receiver in league history to accumulate over 100 touchdowns on his career.

"The suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that he thrives at, and everybody in the NFL knows that that's something that is one of his greatest assets," said Nacua, who admitted Adams has given him confidence to run his routes more sharply. "And to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense, I'd say that's been one of the biggest things."

The Rams were a top-10 passing offense last season, and with Adams replacing Kupp in the lineup, they have the potential to repeat yet again as one of the most dangerous aerial attacks in the NFL. Matthew Stafford has another prolific weapon at his disposal as he seeks another Super Bowl run.

"Some of the route conversions, the things that he's put on tape and given confidence to our coaches to maybe see how it can fit our skill group and stuff like that," Nacua said, "it's been exciting to see some of the vertical threat that we are going to be able to provide with him and the routes that he's run and put on tape."