Rams defender says they 'rattled' MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes during second half of Chiefs-Rams

The Chiefs-Rams game featured a surprising amount of defense, with the two maligned units managing to score three times, helping to cash a historic over-under situation that banged Las Vegas up pretty good.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the victim on several of those turnovers, with Mahomes fumbling twice and throwing three interceptions. Dante Fowler of the Rams, recently acquired by Los Angeles from Jacksonville, said after the game he believed the defense and pass rush "rattled" Mahomes.

"I'd say towards the end like the last five minutes of the game I felt like he was a little rattled," Fowler said via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "When you're in situations like that, him being, I'll say a rookie, in his first year in situations like that it's kind of hard. We put the pressure on him and we did a good job."

Twice during the game the Rams managed to sack Mahomes and force a fumble, scoring on one of those strip sacks. Later in the game, when pressure was coming down on Mahomes, you could tell he called off the dogs early and pulled the ball down anticipating pressure.

via NFL GamePass

It wouldn't be hard to blame Mahomes for being a little gun shy considering the circumstances of the game. The Rams don't have the greatest pass rush in the world, but they spent a large portion of the evening jumping all over Mahomes thanks to pressure from Aaron Donald, and Samson Ebukam having a breakout game.

"A whole bunch of track stars on their team," Fowler said. "But we were able to hold them down and stop them and get to the quarterback. I feel like that was a big thing. AD [Aaron Donald] got two sack-fumbles and we got two touchdowns on defense. Those things matter the most. I feel like that was one of the key parts of the game."

If Mahomes was indeed rattled, it probably didn't help matters late in the game when he was forced to try and lead the Chiefs back from a three-point deficit with minimal time remaining on the clock.

Once Mahomes had Chris Conley running wide open down the field but wasn't able to hit him because he got rushed from the side as he was in the process of throwing. It didn't look like Mahomes was actually hit before the ball was released, but it certainly had an effect on where the ball went, because Mahomes hit Marcus Peters right in the numbers for an interception.

via NFL GamePass

The Rams would eventually give the ball back to the Chiefs after that interception, but Mahomes had minimal time to push the ball down the field and would ultimately throw his second interception.

Mahomes is still one of the top MVP candidates in the league and the late-game issues shouldn't take any shine off his incredible season so far.

But some of the issues on Monday night do highlight a few of the issues Mahomes has in his game, in the sense that he's willing to be a gunslinger and trust his physical abilities to force the ball down field. It's nitpicking, but it has shown up in recent weeks after his hot start. And if you pressure him early, it's possible you can get Mahomes off his game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are on a bye in Week 12, but can get back in the win column at Oakland (Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, stream on CBS All Access or stream on fuboTV, try for free) in Week 13.