Cooper Kupp is one step closer to making his on-field return to the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, the club officially designated the former All-Pro wideout to return off of injured reserve. That means Kupp can begin practicing with the club immediately and the Rams will have 21 days to activate him onto the active roster. If they do not activate him over that stretch, Kupp would revert to IR for the rest of the season, but that scenario appears to be unlikely.

Head coach Sean McVay said last week that the plan was for Kupp to begin practicing this week, which was the earliest the wideout could resume on-field work with the team after he landed on IR before the season. Kupp had been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury throughout the summer and a setback contributed to him going on injured serve and being put on the shelf for the first four weeks. Now, it does seem like Kupp could be activated as soon as this week when the Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Of course, how he performs at practice over the course of the week will bring a more definitive answer to his looming return.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 98 REC 75 REC YDs 812 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Kupp last played in Week 10 in 2022 before the team shut him down due to a high ankle sprain that ultimately required surgery. For the season, the 30-year-old finished with 75 catches, 812 yards, and six touchdowns through just nine games. When healthy, Kupp is arguably the best receiver in the NFL and enjoyed a 2021 season where he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

With Kupp nearing his return, it will be fascinating to see how he pairs with rookie sensation Puka Nacua, who has burst onto the scene in his absence. That's also not mentioning the emergence of former second-round speedster Tutu Atwell, who has also helped keep the L.A. passing game afloat.