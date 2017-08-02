Rams' Dominique Easley tears ACL in practice, out for 2017 season

The Los Angeles Rams have lost another prospective starter on their defensive line. While tackle Aaron Donald holds out for a new contract, former Patriots first-round pick Dominique Easley has suffered a torn ACL, an MRI confirmed on Wednesday. The injury is the latest in a career that has been plagued by missed games for the highly-touted prospect out of the University of Florida. The Patriots cut Easley before the 2016 season after it became clear he simply wouldn't stay healthy.

Easley actually played well (and often) for Los Angeles during the 2016 season. Used in rotation with Donald and Michael Brockers, he played an entire season for the first time in his career, notching 35 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Patriots took a chance on Easley in the 2014 draft. He had suffered two ACL tears in college, one in each knee. He was placed on IR in his first season with New England, then again in his second before being released. The first was a knee injury, the second was in his thigh.

The Rams just signed Easley to a $1.8 million deal in May for the season, and it seemed like a deal well-earned on Easley's part. The injury just makes getting something done with Donald an even bigger priority for the Rams (as if it weren't already, given that Donald is one of the biggest impact players on the team). With Easley's knees being in the condition that they are, his rehab process will undoubtedly be arduous.

As for who will replace Easley, the Rams still have Brockers and presumably Donald on the inside. Ethan Westbrooks is up next in the rotation for the Rams, and the other rotational players will duke it out for a spot in training camp and the preseason.