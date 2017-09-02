Rams, Donald reportedly 'not close' on deal as Donald takes stand against rookie scale

As NFL teams cut down their rosters from 90 to 53 this weekend, one player is notable for still having a job but not reporting to it. Star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is holding out for a new deal, one that pays him significantly more than the $8,694,250 he's due over the next two seasons under the terms of his rookie contract and fifth-year option.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Rams and Donald are not close to a deal, despite the Rams' protestations to the contrary.

Per a league source, the Rams and Donald are negotiating but are "not close" on a deal. While the Rams have been mum about the reasons for Donald's absence, the reality is that Donald has decided to take a stand against the current rookie compensation system.

From Donald's perspective, this makes a lot of sense. He's been one of the handful of best defensive players in all of football since he entered the league out of Pittsburgh a few years ago, but he's not been compensated as such. His four-year rookie scale contract contained just $10,136,500 in total compensation, but teammate Michael Brockers will make more than that this year alone. Donald's fifth-year option runs the total sum to $17,028,500, but Ndamukong Suh will pull in more than that in each of the next three seasons. It's easy to see why he might be frustrated with a system that works that way.

But for the Rams, extending Donald with essentially two years of team control left on his contract doesn't make much sense, especially given that they can use the franchise tag on him to control his services for two more years after that. That's four years of fully guaranteed salary for Donald, but the compensation would be significantly less than it would be if Donald got an extension, and there would be no security beyond those four seasons. Donald would then hit unrestricted free agency at age 30, rather than 28 at the expiration of his fifth-year option.

The system works for a lot of players because they get guaranteed money while they develop their skills and become the kind of talent that their team (or another team) wants to give a second contract. But for players that become immediate superstars like Donald, the system all but ensures that they will be underpaid throughout their pre-prime career and a decent portion of their physical prime. By the time they're ready to hit the open market, they could be ready to start declining.

Donald's holdout isn't going to change the entire system; it can't be changed until the next collective bargaining negotiations and the current CBA doesn't expire until after the 2020 season. But if Donald is really willing to sit on the sidelines until he gets paid, then it's possible he could at least get the Rams to blink and ensure fairer compensation for himself.