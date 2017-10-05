Rams employee Christiana Duarte, 22, one of victims in Las Vegas massacre
The L.A. Kings will honor Duarte during the season opener on Thursday night
The Los Angeles Rams are mourning the loss of Christiana Duarte, who was shot and killed Sunday night while attending the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas.
According to the GoFundMe page, Duarte was 22 years old and had graduated from the University of Arizona in May. As of this writing, more than $93,000 has been raised. She was a Rams training camp assistant and game day operations employee. She also joined the Los Angeles Kings this summer as a fan service associate.
The Kings plan to honor Duarte in the season opener.
"Our organization is overwhelmed with grief over the loss of our colleague Chrissy," Kings President Luc Robitaille said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. "We want to make every effort to ensure that everyone knows how special she was and the impact she already had made on so many people."
Duarte was one of 59 people murdered near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers from a 32nd-floor hotel window. More than 500 others were injured.
