Rams employee Christiana Duarte, 22, one of victims in Las Vegas massacre

The Los Angeles Rams are mourning the loss of Christiana Duarte, who was shot and killed Sunday night while attending the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas.

Help us support the family of Christiana Duarte, a member of the Rams org. who we lost in the Las Vegas tragedy » https://t.co/dNCw7xbUog pic.twitter.com/AC5TQA0BFs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 5, 2017

According to the GoFundMe page, Duarte was 22 years old and had graduated from the University of Arizona in May. As of this writing, more than $93,000 has been raised. She was a Rams training camp assistant and game day operations employee. She also joined the Los Angeles Kings this summer as a fan service associate.

The Kings plan to honor Duarte in the season opener.

During season opener, #LAKings will honor team employee Christina Duarte, a victim of the Las Vegas mass shooting, with "CD" helmet stickers pic.twitter.com/z49gescRWB — Clay Fowler (@Clay_Fowler) October 4, 2017

"Our organization is overwhelmed with grief over the loss of our colleague Chrissy," Kings President Luc Robitaille said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. "We want to make every effort to ensure that everyone knows how special she was and the impact she already had made on so many people."

Duarte was one of 59 people murdered near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers from a 32nd-floor hotel window. More than 500 others were injured.