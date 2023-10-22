The Rams backfield has been muddied in the aftermath of Kyren Williams landing on injured reserve and set to miss the next four weeks. While he was the clear lead back within Sean McVay's offense, it appears Los Angeles will be taking more of a committee approach going forward with Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson expected to share the lead responsibilities in Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh, according to ESPN. Both backs were promoted from the practice squad this week.

Freeman is expected to be the starter, but how each back performs against Pittsburgh will be a determination of how the Rams proceed with their backfield snap distribution in the weeks to come.

With Freeman and Henderson ascending up the depth chart, fellow back Zach Evans, who was one of the more popular waiver claims in fantasy football this week, is slated for a backup role. Meanwhile, Myles Gaskin, who recently signed with the team, will likely be inactive for this game but is expected to be active in Week 8 against Dallas, per the report.

Freeman signed with the Rams back in July and has spent the entire season on the practice squad until now. He initially entered the league as a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2018 out of Oregon. As for Henderson, he's likely more familiar with the Rams as this is his second stint with the franchise after breaking into the league with L.A. as a third-round pick in 2019. The 26-year-old spent last season with the Jaguars and just signed to the practice squad this week. In 50 regular season games with the Rams (28 starts), Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns.