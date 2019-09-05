Rams extend Tyler Higbee, reportedly making him one of NFL's 10 highest-paid tight ends

Days after making quarterback Jared Goff one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams have rewarded one of his pass targets with similarly big bucks, announcing a contract extension for tight end Tyler Higbee.

Higbee's four-year deal, which ties the former fourth-round draft pick to L.A. through 2023, will make him one of the top 10 highest-paid players at his position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday the new deal has a base value of $31.025 million but can escalate to more than $36 million, giving the three-year veteran an average annual salary of somewhere between $7.75 million and $9 million -- which would rank between No. 4 and No. 9 among all TE salaries.

Those are gaudy financials for a tight end who topped out with season-high stats that included just 25 catches for 295 yards. But as The Los Angeles Times noted earlier this week, the 26-year-old Higbee figured to be in line for an extension after evolving into a go-to option for Goff down the stretch in 2018, when he caught four balls in the NFC Championship, including on the team's game-winning overtime drive.

The Rams are clearly banking on projection rather than production with the Western Kentucky product, but Higbee could be poised for a boom in production as L.A.'s No. 1 TE entering 2019, which would've been his final season under contract.

After catching 11 passes as a rookie, Higbee posted his best receiving marks in 2017, then had nearly identical numbers in 2018 as a 16-game starter, hauling in 24 passes for 292 yards and two scores.

Two days before extending Higbee, the Rams locked up Goff for an additional four years, keeping the quarterback under team control through 2024 on a deal reportedly worth more than $32 million per season and including a record $110 million guaranteed.