The Los Angeles Rams' Week 3 win over the San Francisco 49ers has come at a cost. The organization has been fined $100,000 after 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk was shoved on the Rams' sideline on the final play of Los Angeles' 27-24 win.

Specifically, cornerback Derion Kendrick and safety Kamren Kinchens were fined for their roles in the scuffle.

The Rams-49ers rivalry has intensified since the Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles back in 2016. The rivalry reached a new level in 2021, when Rams edged the visiting 49ers in that year's NFC Championship game.

This is the second time in as many days that Aiyuk has found himself in the middle of a news story. On Friday, a video went viral of Aiyuk throwing a tantrum at practice after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan asked him to change to the proper shorts. Aiyuk, who recently signed a $120 million extension, has had a rough start to the 2024 season. His level of conditioning has been in question after he held out during the entirety of training camp.