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😬 Five things to know Monday

☑️ Do not miss this: Preseason NBA awards picks

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The 2026-27 NBA season is just one day away. It is so close that lineup decisions are already locked in -- like the Spurs committing to Dylan Harper as a starter and the Knicks using their final roster spot on James Wiseman. This is our last chance to lock in preseason predictions, so with all the information available to us at the end of the offseason, we locked in our picks for all of the biggest league awards.

While Victor Wembanyama is the popular pick for MVP, we found better value in a superstar a little bit further down the odds board. Wembanyama is not the best bet for Defensive Player of the Year, either, because of his implied 77% chance of winning. So why not take a shot on Bam Adebayo, whose odds are much longer at +4000 but who is a bona fide rim protector on a top-five defense? Our Sam Quinn explained why Adebayo is the smarter pick.

Quinn: "Adebayo has spent years complaining about how he doesn't have one of these awards yet. Well, this is his best chance. Miami has one of the best defensive lineups in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo has won this award, but he has declined just enough not to compete with Adebayo for this year's. Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins are legitimate plus starters, and Erik Spoelstra might be the NBA's most creative defensive coach. Adebayo doesn't post gaudy block or steal numbers, and the all-in-ones usually nudge him below the top handful of defensive bigs, but the eye test is obviously favorable and there will be a sense that he's due if he comes close."

Check out the rest of the picks to see our selections for Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player.

📝 NFL Week 6 takeaways

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🤯 Inside college football's wildest weekend ever

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Our Tom Fornelli explained how no regular-season game will ever be meaningless even if the soon-to-be-expanded College Football Playoff makes it feel that way. Take Tennessee's rivalry win over Alabama, for example. No CFP worries can extinguish the flames in the cigars of Volunteer fans as they celebrate a win on the Third Saturday in October. The Vols might even make the playoff this year thanks to their revitalized defense.

Texas, on the other hand, might be wishing that the 24-team playoff was in effect this year, because without sweeping changes in Austin, the Longhorns might not be a top-12 team at season's end. Saturday's loss to Florida was their second in a row to an unranked team. Our John Talty says Steve Sarkisian has to swallow his pride and overhaul the offense.

Talty: "The play-calling isn't good enough. The quarterback play isn't good enough. The much-ballyhooed roster construction isn't good enough. For one of the most expensive rosters in the sport led by one of the highest-paid coaches, that is completely unacceptable. Sarkisian was given the keys to a Lamborghini this season, and he drove it into a ditch."

There is cause for concern at another powerhouse program even after a victory. How do you receive just a "B-" grade for defeating a top-five team on the road? Squeaking past Indiana and losing your starting quarterback in the process will do it. Ohio State will be without Julian Sayin for "several weeks" due to the apparent right arm injury he sustained in the win, and his status may end up deciding the Buckeyes' season.

Week 7 was about highly ranked teams losing. A few of them found the opposite fate, though, and the survivors all climbed up the ladder amid all the chaos. No program made a bigger statement than BYU. The Cougars earned all kinds of respect for taking down Notre Dame, even if they got a little help from the officials in doing so.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Cagliari at Monza, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Coventry City at Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Game 6: Guardians at Rays, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Game 2: Dream at Valkyries, 8 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏈 Commanders at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. on ABC