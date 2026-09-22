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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

📈 Do not miss this: Dawgs rise in CFB Power Rankings

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Through the first three weeks of the college football season, it's been easy to forget about No. 2 Georgia with chaos unfolding everywhere else.

The Bulldogs haven't exactly played a gauntlet, but they have been a well-oiled machine through 12 quarters of football. Following its 45-17 beatdown of Arkansas in Week 3, Georgia has now outscored its opponents by a 138-point margin. As a result, the Dawgs have steadily climbed to No. 2 in our CFB Power Rankings, as Brandon Marcello explains.

Marcello: "The Bulldogs took care of business in a 45-17 win at Arkansas. They ran the ball incessantly through the first two and a half quarters. Kirby Smart improved to 28-0 against unranked teams, and the Bulldogs won their 12th straight SEC opener. Next up is a stout Oklahoma defense, the first challenge of the season."

Be sure to review the complete rankings, but he's a look at a few more teams:

16. Florida (+8)

17. Oregon (+2)

18. Iowa (--)

19. BYU (+1)

20. Oklahoma (-3)

Next up for Georgia is Oklahoma, which just dropped three spots after struggling with New Mexico, but the Sooners didn't have the worst week in the SEC. That honor might belong to Texas A&M, which sank 13 spots in the CBS Sports 138 after getting bullied by Kentucky in Kyle Field.

🏈 Arch Manning's NFL Draft concerns

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Arch Manning is already under an NFL Draft microscope, and there are still seven months until Roger Goodell takes the stage in Washington, D.C.

Manning has as many proponents as detractors, but our Ryan Wilson reviewed the film and broke down the numbers to drill down on the truth. While there's no reason to panic about Manning's NFL future, there are some concerns about his first-round prospects.

The biggest red flag might be his lack of efficiency from relatively clean pockets.

Wilson: "So far, though, the play hasn't matched those expectations. Manning is near the bottom in yards per attempt, average depth of target, passing grade and EPA per dropback. At the same time, he's near the top in time to throw -- and that's the disconnect: he's holding the ball like a quarterback hunting big plays, but the results look like one of the least aggressive passing attacks in the group."

All eyes will be on Manning again this weekend as he takes No. 1 Texas into Knoxville for a matchup against No. 14 Tennessee -- one of a record-setting four top-25 matchups in the SEC.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UCL (W): Manchester City at Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UCL (W): PSG at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Rays at Yankees, 7 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Lynx at Fever, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Sparks at Aces, 10 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Padres at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on TBS